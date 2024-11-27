News & Insights

Stocks

Blue Star Foods Initiates $1.5 Million Stock Buyback

November 27, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blue Star Foods ( (BSFC) ) has provided an announcement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blue Star Foods Corp. has announced a stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $1.5 million of its common stock. This initiative, aimed at capitalizing on the perceived undervaluation of its shares, will be executed in the open market and reflects confidence in the company’s growth and business strength. The program offers flexibility with no obligation to repurchase a specific number of shares and can be adjusted or discontinued based on market conditions.

Find detailed analytics on BSFC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.