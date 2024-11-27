Blue Star Foods Initiates $1.5 Million Stock Buyback

Blue Star Foods ( (BSFC) ) has provided an announcement.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Blue Star Foods Corp. has announced a stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $1.5 million of its common stock. This initiative, aimed at capitalizing on the perceived undervaluation of its shares, will be executed in the open market and reflects confidence in the company’s growth and business strength. The program offers flexibility with no obligation to repurchase a specific number of shares and can be adjusted or discontinued based on market conditions.
Find detailed analytics on BSFC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Blackrock to Buy HPS for $12B to Fortify Alternative Investments Business
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.