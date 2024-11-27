Blue Star Foods Initiates $1.5 Million Stock Buyback

Blue Star Foods ( (BSFC) ) has provided an announcement.

Blue Star Foods Corp. has announced a stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $1.5 million of its common stock. This initiative, aimed at capitalizing on the perceived undervaluation of its shares, will be executed in the open market and reflects confidence in the company’s growth and business strength. The program offers flexibility with no obligation to repurchase a specific number of shares and can be adjusted or discontinued based on market conditions.

