The Blue Origin Explosion Is a Setback for Amazon, Not a Dealbreaker

Late last week, a Blue Origin rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral just days before it was due to launch a batch of Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) low-Earth-orbit broadband satellites, seriously damaging the launchpad in the process. The market reaction in the days since has been predictable.

Even as the broader indices have notched fresh highs, Amazon’s stock has been selling off, and the narrative around its satellite ambitions has taken a hit. The more important question, though, is whether the market's reaction was proportionate to what the explosion actually means for Amazon's prospects, and there’s a strong argument that the answer is no.

While the optics of a rocket exploding aren’t exactly great, the financial impact on Amazon’s bottom line is minimal, and the core investment case remains firmly intact.

For investors looking to get into Amazon at a more attractive price, this may be precisely the moment. Let's take a closer look below.

What the Explosion Actually Means for Amazon’s Plans

Amazon’s Project Kuiper, now known as Leo, is the company’s initiative to deliver global broadband access through a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites. It’s arguably one of the cooler and more exciting growth streams in the company’s business today, and the practical consequences of last week’s disaster shouldn't be dismissed entirely.

Initial indications suggest it will take some time to repair the launchpad, which will affect the project’s broader deployment timeline. That matters because Amazon’s big rival in this venture, SpaceX's (NASDAQ: SPCX) Starlink, is already significantly further ahead in the global satellite broadband race, and any additional delay only widens the gap in a market where satellite density determines service quality.

But it's worth keeping perspective on what this actually represents within the broader Amazon investment case right now. Leo is a long-term play, not a near-term earnings driver, and so the timeline slipping by a couple of quarters isn’t going to be a massive needle mover in the grand scheme of things. In that context, the current sell-off, while understandable as a reflex reaction, is less rational than it first appears.

The Core Business Has Never Been Stronger

The core pillars of Amazon’s business continue to operate from a position of supreme strength. This is particularly true for AWS, which remains the world's leading cloud platform. It’s been growing at a remarkable rate for a business of its scale and is increasingly central to the AI infrastructure buildout that is reshaping enterprise technology spending globally.

Amazon has committed more capital to AI infrastructure than almost any other company, a bet that is starting to pay off through accelerating cloud demand and a deepening relationship with Anthropic that goes far beyond a simple equity stake.

This relationship with Anthropic is worth emphasizing, as the latter has committed to spending more than $100 billion on AWS over the coming decade, a commitment that not only translates directly into high-margin cloud revenue but also cements Amazon’s positioning of AWS as the go-to architecture for AI hyperscalers.

Valuation Makes the Dip Hard to Ignore

Valuation is where this buy-the-dip argument gets even more compelling. The recent slide has sent Amazon's price-to-earnings (PE) ratio below 30, one of its lowest readings of the past decade. For a business with AWS's growth trajectory, a track record of delivering results, and a diversified revenue base spanning cloud, retail, advertising, and satellites, that multiple looks pretty attractive.

The analyst community appears to agree and is also leaning into the buy opportunity. Over the past week alone, the likes of Citi, Jefferies, and Truist Financial all reiterated Buy or equivalent ratings on the stock, with fresh price targets ranging up to $320. From where Amazon is currently trading, that’s almost 25% in targeted upside—not bad for a $2.7 trillion stock.

The consistency of the bullish conviction across the broader analyst base, maintained despite last week’s rocket explosion, also says something important. While the price action is saying this might be the time to sell, the analysts are saying, louder than ever, that it’s actually the time to buy.

Amazon has faced setbacks before and has a long track record of absorbing them while continuing to deliver value for patient shareholders. The Blue Origin explosion is an inconvenient chapter in the border story, but it’ll eventually be a single paragraph in one chapter in a much longer book. What’s important for those of us weighing up the opportunity is that the rest of that book looks as compelling as ever.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.