Blue Foundry Rewards Shareholders With New Share Repurchase Plan

Blue Foundry Bancorp BLFY, the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, has announced a fifth stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.14 million of its common stock. This new program commenced on Nov. 8, 2024, and represents approximately 5% of its common outstanding shares.



Additionally, the company announced the completion of its fourth stock repurchase program on Nov. 7, 2024. This program was announced in February 2024, which authorized the repurchase of up to 1.2 million shares.



Notably, Blue Foundry Bancorp does not have any dividend paying history.



James D. Nesci, president and chief executive officer of BLFY, said, “We are pleased to announce our fifth repurchase program. Our prior repurchase programs have allowed us to repurchase shares at a discount to tangible book value. We believe that share repurchases are a prudent use of capital and are pleased to have the strong capital position that allows us the ability to purchase stock.”

Blue Foundry’s Share Repurchase History

In July 2021, BLFY completed its mutual-to-stock conversion and initial public offering and has been actively repurchasing shares ever since.



The bank launched its first repurchase program on July 20, 2022. Through the completion of the fourth program, it has bought back a total of 6.65 million shares. This figure represents 23.3% of the company’s outstanding common shares, acquired at a weighted average price of $10.14 per share.

BLFY's Share Repurchase Plan Seems Unsustainable

The company’s capital distribution activities keep us apprehensive. As of Sept. 30, 2024, BLFY had total debt (comprising advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank and advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance) of $358.4 million, while the company held cash and cash equivalents of just $76.1 million. Given the weak liquidity position, the bank’s share repurchase moves seem unsustainable.

Blue Foundry’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past three months, BLFY shares have gained 8.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BLFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Steps by Other Finance Firms

This month, Trinity Capital Inc.’s TRIN board of directors authorized a share buyback plan worth $30 million. The program is set to expire earlier than either Nov. 7, 2025, or full utilization of the authorization.



In November 2022, TRIN announced a share buyback authorization worth $25 million, which expired on Nov. 11, 2023. Under this, the company repurchased 0.9 million shares at a weighted average price of $10.91. Other than the newly announced buyback program, TRIN regularly pays dividends.



In the same month, Comerica Incorporated’s CMA board approved an additional share repurchase authorization of up to 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock, with no expiration date. This new authorization is in addition to the 5 million shares available as of Sept. 30, 2024, under the prior share repurchase program.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, CMA plans to repurchase approximately $100 million shares.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.