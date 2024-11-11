News & Insights

Blue Energy Limited Discloses Resource Estimates and Risks

November 11, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Blue Energy Limited (AU:BLU) has released an update.

Blue Energy Limited has disclosed important information regarding its reserves and contingent resources, which have been independently reviewed by Netherland, Sewell and Associates Inc. Investors are advised to consider various risk factors and conduct their own assessments before investing, as share performance is not guaranteed. The presentation highlights potential future developments, though further exploration is necessary to confirm significant hydrocarbon reserves.

