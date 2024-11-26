Blue Bird price target raised to $71 from $68 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine raised the firm’s price target on Blue Bird (BLBD) to $71 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes it was a strong end to FY24 for Blue Bird, with Q4 revenues/EBITDA/EPS above Street estimates and at record levels for FY24. Importantly, the positive inflection/momentum in the company’s business is set to continue with its FY25 revenue guidance reiterated, its FY25 EBITDA guidance increased but likely still conservative, and its long-term profitability targets tweaked higher again and pointing a clear path to EBITDA of $300M-plus, Craig-Hallum adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.