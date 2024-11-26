News & Insights

Blue Bird price target raised to $71 from $68 at Craig-Hallum

November 26, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine raised the firm’s price target on Blue Bird (BLBD) to $71 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes it was a strong end to FY24 for Blue Bird, with Q4 revenues/EBITDA/EPS above Street estimates and at record levels for FY24. Importantly, the positive inflection/momentum in the company’s business is set to continue with its FY25 revenue guidance reiterated, its FY25 EBITDA guidance increased but likely still conservative, and its long-term profitability targets tweaked higher again and pointing a clear path to EBITDA of $300M-plus, Craig-Hallum adds.

