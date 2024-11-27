News & Insights

BLBD

Blue Bird Corporation’s Share Repurchase Plans Clouded by Uncertainty Amid External and Internal Constraints

November 27, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Blue Bird Corporation faces uncertainty regarding its ability to continue repurchasing shares of its common stock, a decision influenced by several factors beyond its control. These factors include legal limitations, terms of its Credit Agreement, and the discretion of its Board of Directors, which must consider current market conditions, earnings, and operational needs. The company’s share repurchase practices may deviate from historical patterns or expectations, contingent upon its cash flow generation, operational results, and financing capabilities. Consequently, stakeholders should be aware that the timing and volume of any future share repurchases remain unpredictable and heavily reliant on various internal and external considerations.

The average BLBD stock price target is $59.64, implying 46.57% upside potential.

To learn more about Blue Bird Corporation’s risk factors, click here.

