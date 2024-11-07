Bloomin Brands's Earnings Outlook

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bloomin Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Bloomin Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bloomin Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.74 0.69 0.42 EPS Actual 0.51 0.70 0.75 0.44 Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% 3.0% 0.0%

Performance of Bloomin Brands Shares

Shares of Bloomin Brands were trading at $16.99 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Bloomin Brands

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bloomin Brands.

Bloomin Brands has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $19.67, the consensus suggests a potential 15.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kura Sushi USA, Cracker Barrel Old and First Watch Restaurant Gr, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kura Sushi USA, with an average 1-year price target of $82.33, suggesting a potential 384.58% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cracker Barrel Old, with an average 1-year price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential 154.56% upside. First Watch Restaurant Gr is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $20.33, indicating a potential 19.66% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Kura Sushi USA, Cracker Barrel Old and First Watch Restaurant Gr are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bloomin Brands Neutral -2.93% $173.07M 9.64% Kura Sushi USA Neutral 28.12% $7.79M -0.34% Cracker Barrel Old Neutral 6.89% $287.12M 4.19% First Watch Restaurant Gr Buy 19.54% $59.05M 1.53%

Key Takeaway:

Bloomin Brands ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Bloomin Brands

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Financial Insights: Bloomin Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bloomin Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bloomin Brands's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 9.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, Bloomin Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Bloomin Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

