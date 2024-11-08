Bloomin’ Brands cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $1.72-$1.82 from $2.10-$2.30

Consensus $2.08. Cuts FY24 comparable restaurant sales view to down 0.5%-1% from down 1% to flat. Spanos continued, “I am excited to announce our Brazil franchise partnership with Vinci Partners. I am confident that our scale and brand leadership in Brazil, combined with Vinci’s local expertise, will maximize future growth potential.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BLMN:
- Bloomin’ Brands reports Q3 adjusted EPS 21c, consensus 20c
- Is BLMN a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Bloomin’ Brands price target lowered to $18 from $20 at Citi
- Bloomin’ Brands Updates Severance Plan for Executives
- Bloomin’ Brands price target lowered to $19 from $22 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.