Bloomin’ Brands cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $1.72-$1.82 from $2.10-$2.30

November 08, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Consensus $2.08. Cuts FY24 comparable restaurant sales view to down 0.5%-1% from down 1% to flat. Spanos continued, “I am excited to announce our Brazil franchise partnership with Vinci Partners. I am confident that our scale and brand leadership in Brazil, combined with Vinci’s local expertise, will maximize future growth potential.”

