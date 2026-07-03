Bloom Energy Skyrocketed Over 248% in the First Half of 2026. Here's What to Expect in the Second Half.

Key Points

Bloom Energy inked major deals in the first half of 2026, which fueled its current rally.

The second half of 2026, however, could apply pressure to the stock, which trades at a premium.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has launched into the stratosphere.

The clean energy stock started 2026 trading at about $98 per share. Since then, it has nearly tripled to about $289 per share.

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Bloom's momentum was driven by a flurry of exciting news. The company inked and expanded strategic deals with Nebius and Oracle, while also reporting explosive revenue growth and raising its outlook for the remainder of 2026.

The second half of 2026 has already gotten off to a good start. On June 30, the company expanded its $5 billion deal with Brookfield Asset Management to $25 billion. This, of course, is a financing for AI infrastructure projects, not direct revenue to Bloom. But since that capital will only go to projects that use Bloom's energy servers, it should, in the end, contribute significantly to Bloom's top-line growth.

Still, Bloom has a lot to prove in the second half of 2026 and beyond. Foremost, it needs to show Wall Street that it can translate these exciting partnerships and deals into sustained revenue growth that improves profitability and cash flow.

After its stellar run over the last year, Bloom is trading at a premium, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) figure of about 147. Bloom reports second-quarter earnings at the end of July, and another blowout quarter could push this stock to new heights. At the same time, investors should maintain caution, as the stock's pricy valuation could invite downward pressure if the price runs ahead of fundamentals.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.