Block's Square Expands Enterprise Reach Through Sofive Partnership

Block Inc.’s XYZ Square has expanded its reach through a new partnership with Sofive Soccer Centers, which has adopted Square’s unified commerce platform across 22 locations spanning 12 cities and 10 states. The deployment enables Sofive to manage concessions, events, loyalty programs and online ordering through a single platform, helping streamline operations across its diverse revenue streams and multi-location footprint.

Founded in 2015, Sofive operates a comprehensive soccer ecosystem that includes field rentals, leagues, youth academies, private events and food-and-beverage services. To support these varied operations, the company is leveraging Square’s flexible commerce tools and open API, which integrates with Sofive’s proprietary Hydra booking platform for soccer reservations.

Sofive has implemented Square Register, Square Handheld, Square for Restaurants, Square Online, Square Loyalty and Square Team Management to simplify transactions, concessions and café operations, online ordering, customer engagement and workforce management while providing operators with a centralized view of business performance.

The partnership is also expected to support Sofive’s Summer Futbol Fest, a series of free watch parties and community tournaments across multiple locations, where Square will help manage high-volume transactions and operational workflows during peak event periods.

The Sofive partnership highlights Square’s growing ability to serve complex, multi-location businesses through its integrated commerce ecosystem. By consolidating payments, ordering, loyalty and workforce management on a single platform, Square is strengthening its value proposition for enterprise customers, which could support Block’s merchant-services growth and deepen customer engagement over the long term.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 26% compared with the industry 's rise of 1.6%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the internet-software sector are BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL and Atlassian TEAM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved northward 3.5% to $2.64 over the past month.

The consensus estimate for TEAM’s 2026 EPS has moved up 17.1% to $5.48 over the past two months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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