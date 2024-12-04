News & Insights

Blockchain Group SA Raises €2.5 Million for Bitcoin Strategy

December 04, 2024 — 02:03 pm EST

Blockchain Group SA (FR:ALTBG) has released an update.

Blockchain Group SA has successfully raised approximately €2.5 million through a capital increase, pricing shares at €0.30 each. This move is part of their strategy to enhance liquidity for Bitcoin accumulation and support the growth of its subsidiaries. The new shares will be traded on Euronext Growth Paris starting December 10, 2024.

