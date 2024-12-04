Blockchain Group SA Raises €2.5 Million for Bitcoin Strategy

Blockchain Group SA (FR:ALTBG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blockchain Group SA has successfully raised approximately €2.5 million through a capital increase, pricing shares at €0.30 each. This move is part of their strategy to enhance liquidity for Bitcoin accumulation and support the growth of its subsidiaries. The new shares will be traded on Euronext Growth Paris starting December 10, 2024.

For further insights into FR:ALTBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.