Block price target raised to $60 from $55 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Block (SQ) to $60 from $55 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Positive comments around Cash App aren’t translating to better inflow or monetization metrics, and the firm still thinks Block is moving too slowly on credit, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.