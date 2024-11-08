Block price target raised to $60 from $55 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Block (SQ) to $60 from $55 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Positive comments around Cash App aren’t translating to better inflow or monetization metrics, and the firm still thinks Block is moving too slowly on credit, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
