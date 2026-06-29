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Block Inc.'s Square Selected By Sherwin-Williams As Payment Partner

June 29, 2026 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Square, a subsidiary of Block, Inc. (XYZ), a provider of commercial and financial products, Monday announced that The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the world's largest paint and coatings company, has selected it as the payment solution partner for the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program.

The program connects Sherwin-Williams' network of PRO+ customers with digital tools designed to help grow their businesses and save money through exclusive offers.

With Square, Sherwin-Williams PRO+ customers can send custom estimates and professional invoices, accept a wide range of payment methods including credit and debit cards, ACH bank transfers, and contactless options like Apple Pay and Google Pay, along with managing client relationships through an integrated customer directory and messaging tools, all from Square's single platform.

Sherwin-Williams PRO+ customers in the United States and Canada can discover and access exclusive offers at the Sherwin-Williams Digital Alliance Program.

On Friday, XYZ shares closed at $78.78, up 1.38% and in pre-market activity, SHW shares are trading at $343.09, down 0.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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