Block, Inc. Plans Sale of Common Shares

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc. is set to sell a portion of its common shares, with a total market value of $61,830, through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC on the NYSE. The sale involves shares acquired under an employee stock purchase plan and as restricted stock. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s securities portfolio and investor interests.

