Block, Inc. Officer Plans Major Stock Sale

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Christinegrace Ganal Esperanza, an officer at Block, Inc., is set to sell a portion of her common stock shares through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. This move involves a significant transaction of 2,865 shares with an approximate market value of $272,175. The sale is scheduled for December 2, 2024, on the New York Stock Exchange.

For further insights into AU:SQ2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.