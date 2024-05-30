Block, Inc. Investigates Hardware Mineral Sources

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Block, Inc. has disclosed their efforts to track the origins of conflict minerals used in their hardware products, reporting that they might originate from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and adjoining countries. The company conducted a thorough inquiry with their suppliers and found that although due diligence was exercised, the data provided by third parties may have limitations. Block, Inc. remains transparent, making their findings available on the company’s website for public viewing.

