Blink Charging enters relationship with Minor Hotels Europe & Americas

Blink Charging (BLNK) has announced a new relationship with Minor Hotels Europe & Americas. This collaboration will include the installation of state-of-the-art EV charging stations at four NH Hotel locations in Mexico: NH Puebla Centro Historico; NH Puebla FINSA; NH Queretaro; and NH San Luis Potosi. This initiative aligns with Minor Hotels Europe & Americas’ commitment to sustainability through the “UP for Planet” program, which aims to minimize the environmental impact of its operations. With this collaboration, NH Hotels strengthens its dedication to a more sustainable future by promoting electromobility and providing environmentally friendly solutions for its guests. The installation of EV charging stations allows travelers to enjoy a sustainable stay without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

