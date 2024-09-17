Blink Charging To Cut 14% Of Jobs

(RTTNews) - Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) announced the implementation of its operational cost reduction plan. The plan involves a 14% reduction in the global personnel count, expected to generate annual savings of approximately $9 million. This initiative will commence immediately and is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The goal is to enhance operational efficiencies by streamlining various functions across the organization.

The company aims to create a more efficient and resilient organization that supports long-term growth and strategic advantage. These measures are designed to improve Blink's financial performance and growth potential, ultimately delivering increased value and returns for shareholders.

