News & Insights

Stocks
BLNK

Blink Charging, ChargeHub announce strategic collaboration

November 12, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Blink Charging (BLNK) has announced a strategic passport hub data sharing and roaming agreement with ChargeHub, North America’s leading EV roaming hub. As part of the collaboration, Blink’s public EV chargers can now be visible to e-mobility service providers, eMSPs, and charge point operators, CPOs, connected to ChargeHub’s Passport roaming hub. Blink’s public EV chargers can now be activated by the ChargeHub eMSP app, which serves over a million users, according to ChargeHub.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLNK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLNK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.