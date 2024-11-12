Blink Charging, ChargeHub announce strategic collaboration

Blink Charging (BLNK) has announced a strategic passport hub data sharing and roaming agreement with ChargeHub, North America’s leading EV roaming hub. As part of the collaboration, Blink’s public EV chargers can now be visible to e-mobility service providers, eMSPs, and charge point operators, CPOs, connected to ChargeHub’s Passport roaming hub. Blink’s public EV chargers can now be activated by the ChargeHub eMSP app, which serves over a million users, according to ChargeHub.

