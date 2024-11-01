Blender Bites Expands to San Francisco’s LUMA Hotel

Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) has released an update.

Blender Bites has launched its 1-Step Smoothies at the prestigious LUMA Hotel in San Francisco, allowing guests to enjoy four distinct flavors. This partnership aims to broaden Blender Bites’ reach in the U.S. foodservice market and enhance the hotel’s offerings with premium, convenient health options.

