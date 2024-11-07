News & Insights

Stocks

Blencowe Resources PLC Raises Funds Through Retail Offer

November 07, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources PLC successfully closed its Retail Offer, raising £117,875.60 through the issuance of nearly 3 million shares at 4 pence each. These shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, expanding the company’s total share capital to over 254 million ordinary shares. This development provides an opportunity for investors to reassess their stakes in Blencowe under the latest market conditions.

For further insights into GB:BRES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.