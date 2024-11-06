Blencowe Resources Offers Retail Share Sale for Graphite Project

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources PLC has launched a retail offer to raise up to £195,000 by issuing new ordinary shares at 4 pence each, aimed at supporting its Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. This follows a recent £1.5 million fundraising effort and is intended to complete a 6,000-meter drilling program and advance a Definitive Feasibility Study. The retail offer is available to UK shareholders, emphasizing Blencowe’s strategic position to meet the growing demand for graphite, crucial for the energy transition.

