Blencowe Resources Announces Investor Webinar with Key Updates

November 29, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources Plc invites investors to a webinar on December 3, 2024, where CEO Mike Ralston will discuss recent developments, including a capital raise and updates on the Orom-Cross graphite project. This session also marks Blencowe’s entry into the European Commission’s SAFELOOP Consortium, highlighting their strategic initiatives. Investors will have the opportunity to ask live questions and gain insights into the company’s future plans.

