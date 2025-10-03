BLBD vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Domestic sector have probably already heard of Blue Bird (BLBD) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Blue Bird and Tesla are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that BLBD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BLBD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.95, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 262.29. We also note that BLBD has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 10.96.

Another notable valuation metric for BLBD is its P/B ratio of 7.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 18.03.

Based on these metrics and many more, BLBD holds a Value grade of B, while TSLA has a Value grade of F.

BLBD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TSLA, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BLBD is the superior option right now.

