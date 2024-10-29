Blaze Minerals Expands into Ugandan Critical Metals Market

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has successfully completed a Priority Options Offer, raising $137,500, and entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 60% interest in promising critical metals projects in Uganda. These projects, located in western and central Uganda, are rich in essential minerals like beryllium, rubidium, lithium, tin, and tantalite. This strategic acquisition positions Blaze Minerals to potentially capitalize on the growing demand for these critical metals.

