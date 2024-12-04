Blaze Minerals Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has issued new ordinary shares and is actively expanding its mineral exploration portfolio with strategic acquisitions in Uganda. The company’s Ntungamo and Mityana projects are poised to tap into critical minerals, while its Kirkalocka Project in Australia remains a promising site for gold exploration. These moves reflect Blaze’s commitment to capitalizing on high-value ore deposits, potentially boosting its stock appeal.

