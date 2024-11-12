Blade Air Mobility Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. ( (BLDE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blade Air Mobility, Inc. presented to its investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc., a leader in urban air mobility, provides air transportation and logistics services primarily in the Northeast United States and Southern Europe, focusing on human organ transport for hospitals and passenger services. Known for its asset-light model and proprietary technologies, Blade aims to transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA) for environmentally friendly urban air mobility.

Blade Air Mobility reported notable financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting a significant increase in operating cash flow and free cash flow before aircraft acquisitions. The company achieved positive Passenger Segment Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis, surpassing expectations set for year-end 2025. Additionally, Blade’s strategic alliance with OrganOx aims to enhance organ transportation logistics across the United States.

The company’s revenue grew by 4.8% compared to the previous year, with strong performance in its Medical and Passenger segments. The Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA improved by 15.1%, driven by increased market share and strategic aircraft acquisitions despite a softer organ transplant volume. Blade’s Passenger segment also showed significant profitability improvements, benefiting from restructuring efforts and cost-saving measures.

Looking forward, Blade reaffirms its guidance for positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 and anticipates double-digit Adjusted EBITDA in 2025. With ongoing strategic initiatives and expansion plans, Blade is well-positioned to leverage its platform for future growth and transition to EVA technology, enhancing its competitive edge in urban air mobility.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.