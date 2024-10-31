News & Insights

BlackWall Limited Seizes Growth with Strategic Moves

October 31, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Blackwall Limited (AU:BWF) has released an update.

BlackWall Limited has experienced a transformative year with a 350% increase in net equity and a debt-free status following its acquisition of Pelorus Private Equity. The company has started distributing dividends partly in WOTSO Property scrip, aiming to provide tax-efficient benefits to shareholders while capitalizing on WOTSO’s growth potential. Despite market challenges, BlackWall sees this as an opportunity for exceptional gains for those holding onto WOT securities.

