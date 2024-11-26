News & Insights

Blackstone Unit To Buy Interests In $1 Bln Infrastructure Loan Portfolio From Banco Santander

(RTTNews) - Asset manager Blackstone Inc. (BX) Tuesday announced that its credit investor, Blackstone Credit & Insurance or BXCI, will acquire interests in a $1 billion portfolio of high-quality infrastructure loans from Spanish financial services Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN).

The portfolio includes loans that fund assets in Western Europe and the US across digital infrastructure, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and transportation.

Robert Horn, Global Head of Infrastructure & Asset Based Credit of BXCI, said, "This transaction is consistent with our approach to working with leading financial institutions on large-scale, long-term, efficient solutions that support their capital goals."

Monday, BX had closed its regular trading 2.98% lesser at $193.12. In the pre-market trading, BX was down 0.41% to $192.71.

