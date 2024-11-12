News & Insights

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Reports Lower Profit In Q3

November 12, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), a specialty finance company, Tuesday reported net income of $152 million or $0.75 per share for the third quarter, lower than $171 million or $1.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net investment income was $186 million or $0.91 per share compared with $161 million or $0.95 per share last year.

Net asset value was about $5.7 billion, or $27.27 per share at quarter-end, an increase of 0.3 percent from $27.19 per share at prior quarter-end.

The Company's Board of Trustees has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.77 per share to shareholders of record on December 31, payable by January 24, 2025.

