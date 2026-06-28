Blackstone Private Credit Limits Redemptions: It's "a Feature, Not a Bug"

Key Points

Blackstone is limiting the amount of cash that investors can pull from its flagship private credit fund.

Limiting redemptions helps stabilize the private credit market.

10 stocks we like better than Blackstone ›

Making high-interest rate loans to smaller companies is inherently risky. When times are good, making such loans can be highly profitable. When times are tough, smaller companies can struggle to repay their loans. Right now, Wall Street appears concerned that small companies are set to struggle, as evidenced by the number of private credit funds limiting redemptions.

How big is the private credit problem?

For example, Blackstone (NYSE: BX) just limited redemptions from its flagship Blackstone Private Credit fund to 5% of shares after receiving redemption requests for 10%. Other asset managers have been doing the same thing, including Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) and Europe's Partners Group. This is clearly a widespread phenomenon.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

There are good reasons to worry. Interest rates appear to be heading higher, which will increase loan costs. If there is a recession, as some on Wall Street fear, smaller companies are likely to struggle more than larger companies. And artificial intelligence (AI) could upend the software industry, where many private credit loans are made.

An early sign of concern can be found in Ares Capital's (NASDAQ: ARCC) first-quarter 2026 earnings update. The business development company's (BDC's) non-accrual loans rose from 1.8% of the portfolio at the start of the year to 2.1%. That's not a worrying level, but the direction is concerning. And Ares Capital's loans tend to be higher quality, while private equity shops often delve into riskier loans.

Limiting redemptions is a safety valve

Ares Capital sold stock to the public, so it is working with "permanent" capital. The only option investors have is to sell the stock. That's not how private credit funds work, as investors can actually withdraw their cash. When investors are worried that credit conditions are weakening, they often try to get ahead of the situation by requesting their capital back. If enough people run for the exit at once, the only way to accommodate those requests is to sell assets. That can create a downward spiral in private credit markets, with forced selling depressing loan valuations.

This is why Blackstone's Chief Operating Officer told CNBC, "The idea that there are caps is really a feature, not a bug, of these products." The ability to limit withdrawals effectively allows private credit funds to manage the asset sales needed to return cash to investors. And that helps to stabilize the entire private credit sector.

It is not good that companies like Blackstone, Blue Owl Capital, and Partners Group are getting flooded with redemption requests. If you invest in private credit funds or own a BDC like Ares Capital, you should pay close attention to the risks posed by non-accrual loans. However, the withdrawal limits being imposed are really there to reduce risk, not increase it. Unfortunately, such limits also feed investor fear, which, in the end, could end up exacerbating the problem.

Should you buy stock in Blackstone right now?

Before you buy stock in Blackstone, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Blackstone wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 28, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital and Blackstone. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.