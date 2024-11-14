News & Insights

Stocks
BX

Blackstone, partners weighing sale of software maker Diligent, Reuters reports

November 14, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Buyout firms Insight Partners, Blackstone (BX), and Clearlake, which jointly own corporate-governance software maker Diligent, have started interviewing investment banks as they prepare to launch a sale process for the company early next year, sources told Reuters’ Milana Vinn. A sale could value the software company at nearly $7B including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.