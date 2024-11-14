Blackstone, partners weighing sale of software maker Diligent, Reuters reports

Buyout firms Insight Partners, Blackstone (BX), and Clearlake, which jointly own corporate-governance software maker Diligent, have started interviewing investment banks as they prepare to launch a sale process for the company early next year, sources told Reuters’ Milana Vinn. A sale could value the software company at nearly $7B including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
