Blackstone Minerals Completes Successful Capital Raising

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has successfully concluded its Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer, raising significant capital from both institutional and retail investors. The offering saw the issuance of new shares at $0.03 each, with Nanjia Capital Limited underwriting a portion of the retail component. The company will focus on placing the remaining shortfall shares within three months.

