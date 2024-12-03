Blackstone Minerals Completes Successful Capital Raising

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Blackstone Minerals Ltd has successfully concluded its Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer, raising significant capital from both institutional and retail investors. The offering saw the issuance of new shares at $0.03 each, with Nanjia Capital Limited underwriting a portion of the retail component. The company will focus on placing the remaining shortfall shares within three months.
For further insights into AU:BSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Stay Away,’ Says Hans Mosesmann About Intel Stock
- Canaccord Pounds the Table on Archer Aviation Stock
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.