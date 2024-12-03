News & Insights

Blackstone Minerals Completes Successful Capital Raising

December 03, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has successfully concluded its Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer, raising significant capital from both institutional and retail investors. The offering saw the issuance of new shares at $0.03 each, with Nanjia Capital Limited underwriting a portion of the retail component. The company will focus on placing the remaining shortfall shares within three months.

