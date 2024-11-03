News & Insights

BX

Blackstone in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity, Reuters reports

November 03, 2024 — 07:05 pm EST

Blackstone (BX) is in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), which owns U.S. shopping centers and has a market value of $3.4B including debt, Reuters’ Anirban Sen reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If the talks are successful, a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, the sources said.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
BX
ROIC

