Blackstone in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity, Reuters reports

Blackstone (BX) is in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), which owns U.S. shopping centers and has a market value of $3.4B including debt, Reuters’ Anirban Sen reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If the talks are successful, a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, the sources said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.