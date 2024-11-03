Blackstone in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity, Reuters reports

Blackstone (BX) is in advanced talks to acquire Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), which owns U.S. shopping centers and has a market value of $3.4B including debt, Reuters’ Anirban Sen reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If the talks are successful, a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, the sources said.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.