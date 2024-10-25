BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Soars 6.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 50.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from rising demand for the company’s imagery and analytic services as customers use high-frequency and low-latency BlackSky data in their daily operations.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.5%. Revenues are expected to be $26.93 million, up 26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BlackSky Technology, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 41.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BKSY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

BlackSky Technology is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Trane Technologies (TT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.8% lower at $392.57. TT has returned 2.1% in the past month.

For Trane Technologies , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $3.23. This represents a change of +15.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Trane Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

