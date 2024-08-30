BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Saw Outflow For the First Time Since May

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the iShares Bitcoin Trust, experienced an outflow of $13.5 million on Thursday. This was IBIT's first outflow since May 1st. Thursday's outflow was the second ever for the iShares Bitcoin Trust since its launch in January. The ETF has seen consistent inflows almost daily, cementing itself as a dominant Bitcoin investment product.

Prior to Thursday's $13.5 million outflow, the last time the fund saw withdrawals was May 1st when $37 million was pulled out. That coincided with Bitcoin hitting a local low of $56,000.

The outflow comes as spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a third straight day of withdrawals totalling $71.8 million on Thursday. Competing Bitcoin ETFs from Grayscale, Fidelity, Valkyrie and Bitwise also posted outflows ranging from $8 million to $31 million.

Meanwhile, ARK's Bitcoin ETF saw an inflow of $5.3 million, bucking the negative trend. The mixed flows highlight diverse investor outlooks amid Bitcoin's stagnation under $60,000. BlackRock's IBIT seeing an outflow for the first time in months is a notable development. It might indicate that the bottom is in like the last time, or this might be the start of more outflows.

Nonetheless, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has still attracted a staggering over $20 billion in net inflows over its lifetime. It remains the dominant spot Bitcoin fund with over 350,000 BTC under management, making it one of the largest institutional Bitcoin holders.

