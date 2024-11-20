News & Insights

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Sees Major Stake Change

November 20, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has seen a change in its major holdings as RBC Europe Limited has acquired a 7.72% voting rights stake. This acquisition highlights RBC Europe Limited’s strategic involvement in the trust, potentially influencing future decisions. The shift signifies a noteworthy development for investors keeping an eye on major stakeholders in financial markets.

