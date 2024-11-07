News & Insights

BlackRock Reduces Stake in Bank of Ireland Group

November 07, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its stake in the company, with total holdings now below the 8% threshold. As of November 6, 2024, BlackRock’s voting rights attached to shares stand at 7.27%, down from the previous 8.00%. This development is significant for investors tracking changes in major shareholdings within the financial markets.

