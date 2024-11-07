BlackRock Reduces Stake in Bank of Ireland Group

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its stake in the company, with total holdings now below the 8% threshold. As of November 6, 2024, BlackRock’s voting rights attached to shares stand at 7.27%, down from the previous 8.00%. This development is significant for investors tracking changes in major shareholdings within the financial markets.

For further insights into DE:BIRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.