BlackRock Making Crypto Model Splash

August 19, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Crypto ETFs are expected to be integrated into model portfolios by late 2024, according to Samara Cohen, BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer for ETFs. Cohen emphasized the roles of Bitcoin and Ether as portfolio diversifiers, noting that major wirehouses are currently conducting due diligence on these assets. 

 

BlackRock projects significant growth in model portfolio management, anticipating an increase from $4.2 trillion to $10 trillion over the next five years. 

 

Cohen also mentioned that while Bitcoin and Ether are gaining traction, the introduction of spot ETFs for altcoins like Solana is unlikely in the near term. Despite net outflows from spot Ether ETFs since their launch, Cohen remains optimistic, viewing them as valuable entry points for investors seeking ETH exposure in their portfolios.

Finsum: Integration into standard financial products has been critical to cryptos success in recent years. 

