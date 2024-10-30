BlackRock Increases Stake in Moneysupermarket.com

Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Moneysupermarket.com, reaching a total of 5% of the company’s shares. This move highlights strategic positioning by BlackRock, a leading global asset management firm, in the financial markets. Investors might find interest in how such shifts in major holdings could influence Moneysupermarket.com’s market dynamics.

