BlackRock Increases Position in Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.00MM shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.99MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.81% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $37.94. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 76.81% from its latest reported closing price of $21.46.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 863.36%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.11.

Fund Sentiment

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RLAY is 0.2134%, an increase of 23.1552%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 131,551K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,904,963 shares representing 23.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,018,487 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,942,262 shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 39.79% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 4,683,432 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,068,574 shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,561,363 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300,307 shares, representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,339,521 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,384,805 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

