BlackRock Increases Position in Kyocera (6971)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.13MM shares of Kyocera Corp (6971). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 22.61MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyocera. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JP:6971 is 0.2691%, an increase of 3.5426%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 40,114K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 6,683,400 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225,000 shares, representing a decrease of 23.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6971 by 14.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,059,226 shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,998,846 shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6971 by 1.88% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,441,500 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131,200 shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6971 by 22.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,262,528 shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202,710 shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6971 by 6.34% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,966,900 shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968,800 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6971 by 12.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

