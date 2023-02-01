BlackRock Increases Position in BHP Billiton (BHP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 340.70MM shares of BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 190.99MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 78.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.38% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for BHP Billiton is $64.27. The forecasts range from a low of $54.97 to a high of $84.99. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.38% from its latest reported closing price of $70.15.

The projected annual revenue for BHP Billiton is $53,961MM, a decrease of 17.50%. The projected annual EPS is $2.98, a decrease of 51.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1207 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Billiton. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BHP is 0.5609%, a decrease of 2.4555%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 358,021K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,018,035 shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,076,249 shares, representing an increase of 32.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 48.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 37,466,171 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,477,964 shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 2.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 26,648,037 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,419,397 shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 17,610,797 shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,027,616 shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 7.84% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 17,436,446 shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,628,366 shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 0.62% over the last quarter.

BHP Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BHP Group Limited is an Australian multinational mining, metals, natural gas petroleum public company that is headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The Broken Hill Proprietary Company was founded on 16 July 1885 in the mining town of Silverton, New South Wales.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.