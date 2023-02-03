BlackRock Increases Position in Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.52MM shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 8, 2020 they reported 19.49MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.99% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.58% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $68.45. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.58% from its latest reported closing price of $61.35.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is $11,833MM, an increase of 33.62%. The projected annual EPS is $5.59, an increase of 73.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 5.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACGL is 0.4974%, an increase of 5.0086%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 437,072K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 35,253,620 shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,906,858 shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 5.20% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 23,072,732 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,578,430 shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 21,493,024 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,491,448 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,211,762 shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,227,227 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,478,161 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501,777 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

