BlackRock Expands Tech ETF Offerings

BlackRock has introduced two new ETFs: the iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF (TEK) and the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI). According to Tony Kim, BlackRock’s head of fundamental equities technology, these ETFs aim to capitalize on the rapidly expanding AI and tech landscape.

The TEK fund focuses on global tech leaders and disruptors, incorporating companies across various market caps to balance stability and potential growth. Meanwhile, BAI seeks strong returns by investing in innovative companies within the AI sector, applying rigorous fundamental research.

The fund covers a diverse range of cap sizes globally, emphasizing groundbreaking advancements in AI. BlackRock now manages over $3.1 trillion in U.S.-listed ETFs across 430 funds.

Finsum: Using ETFs to target a clients interests presents an already more balanced approach for portfolios

