News & Insights

Personal Finance

BlackRock Expands Tech ETF Offerings

October 29, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

BlackRock Expands Tech ETF Offerings

BlackRock has introduced two new ETFs: the iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF (TEK) and the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI). According to Tony Kim, BlackRock’s head of fundamental equities technology, these ETFs aim to capitalize on the rapidly expanding AI and tech landscape. 

 

The TEK fund focuses on global tech leaders and disruptors, incorporating companies across various market caps to balance stability and potential growth. Meanwhile, BAI seeks strong returns by investing in innovative companies within the AI sector, applying rigorous fundamental research. 

 

The fund covers a diverse range of cap sizes globally, emphasizing groundbreaking advancements in AI. BlackRock now manages over $3.1 trillion in U.S.-listed ETFs across 430 funds.

Finsum: Using ETFs to target a clients interests presents an already more balanced approach for portfolios

  • ETFs
  • technology
  • innovation

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.