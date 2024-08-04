BlackRock Calls For Active ETF Boom

Actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are projected to quadruple their assets to $4 trillion globally by 2030, according to BlackRock.

These funds are gaining traction, making up 70% of U.S.-listed ETF launches in the first half of 2024, driven by investor demand for strategies that can navigate market volatility and offer potential outperformance. The growth of active ETFs has been facilitated by a 2019 SEC regulatory change, which lowered barriers to entry and encouraged innovation.

Despite their higher costs, active ETFs are increasingly popular for their tax efficiency and flexibility. BlackRock projects the overall ETF industry will double its assets to $25 trillion by 2030.

Finsum: Volatility is driving a lot of active investment inflows, but this trend is set to continue as so much uncertainty remains.

