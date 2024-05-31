BlackRock Boosts Stake in James Hardie Industries

James Hardie (JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries has announced a substantial holding notice, revealing that investment giant BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company to surpass the 6% threshold of voting rights. This change in shareholding composition is primarily due to acquisitions of shares and financial instruments, signaling a significant shift in investor confidence and potential influence on company decisions.

