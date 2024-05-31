News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Boosts Stake in James Hardie Industries

May 31, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

James Hardie (JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries has announced a substantial holding notice, revealing that investment giant BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company to surpass the 6% threshold of voting rights. This change in shareholding composition is primarily due to acquisitions of shares and financial instruments, signaling a significant shift in investor confidence and potential influence on company decisions.

For further insights into JHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.