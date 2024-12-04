BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
BlackRock Inc. has adjusted its stake in Tate & Lyle PLC, crossing a 5% voting rights threshold, now holding 5.3% of the company’s voting rights. This change, notified by the UK-based food and beverage company, reflects a slight decrease from BlackRock’s previous holding of 5.35%. Such movements are closely watched by investors as they can signal changes in confidence or strategy by major institutional investors.
