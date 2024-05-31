News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Molten Ventures

May 31, 2024 — 01:28 pm EDT

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc announced that BlackRock, Inc. has altered its stake in the company, crossing a notable threshold on May 30, 2024, resulting in a combined total of 12.11% in voting rights. This change in shareholding, which was officially communicated to Molten Ventures on May 31, 2024, reflects BlackRock’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights through shares and financial instruments, affecting over 22 million total voting rights.

