BlackRock Acquires Major Stake in Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (ES:NTGY) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has acquired a significant stake in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., owning over 20% of its share capital through the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management, LLC. The acquisition, approved by the Council of Ministers, includes commitments to support Naturgy’s energy transition projects and maintain its operations in Spain without proposing divestments that could disrupt its core activities. Additionally, BlackRock has pledged not to delist Naturgy’s shares from Spanish stock exchanges for three years.

For further insights into ES:NTGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.