BlackRock Acquires Major Stake in Naturgy Energy Group

November 04, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (ES:NTGY) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has acquired a significant stake in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., owning over 20% of its share capital through the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management, LLC. The acquisition, approved by the Council of Ministers, includes commitments to support Naturgy’s energy transition projects and maintain its operations in Spain without proposing divestments that could disrupt its core activities. Additionally, BlackRock has pledged not to delist Naturgy’s shares from Spanish stock exchanges for three years.

